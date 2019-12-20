Liam Gallagher Details 'MTV Unplugged' Album

Liam Gallagher will release his new 'MTV Unplugged' album on April 24th.

The long-running series has captured special performances from some of the biggest names on music, but hasn't quite managed to grab Liam Gallagher.

The frontman was absent for the Oasis recording in 1996, with ill health forcing him to sit that performance out.

Currently riding a wave of solo success, Liam Gallagher decided to record a special unplugged show at Hull's City Hall last year for MTV.

The full recording lands on April 24th, and it's a 10 track affair. Liam comments:

“I was honoured to perform at the legendary showcase that is ‘MTV Unplugged’. It was a lovely experience and the people of Hull were biblical and sounded fantastic. I hope you enjoy the record. LG x”

Listen up Brothers and Sisters, I have good news

You can pre-order the MTV unplugged gig from tomorrow enjoy LG x pic.twitter.com/1J9ARRIQUo — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) March 12, 2020

Tracklisting:

1. ‘Wall Of Glass’

2. ‘Some Might Say’

3. ‘Now That I Found You’

4. ‘One of Us’

5. ‘Stand By Me’

6. ‘Sad Song’

7. ‘Cast No Shadow’

8. ‘Once’

9. ‘Gone’

10. ‘Champagne Supernova’

