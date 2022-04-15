Liam Gallagher Apologises After Sending Death Threat To Atletico Madrid Player

"I feel I’ve let all my fans down by my outlandish behaviour..."
15 · 04 · 2022

Liam Gallagher has apologised after sending death threats to an Atletico Madrid player.

The singer made the offensive tweet after watching a truculent match between the Spanish side and Manchester City.

The English club overcame their Champions League opponents, but the match left a bad taste in the mouth.

An overheated Liam Gallagher sent abuse to Stefan Savic, with the singer later deleting the offensive tweets.

He rolled back the message:

Before invoking Holy Week:

Finally, he issued a full apology:

