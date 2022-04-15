Liam Gallagher Apologises After Sending Death Threat To Atletico Madrid Player

Liam Gallagher has apologised after sending death threats to an Atletico Madrid player.

The singer made the offensive tweet after watching a truculent match between the Spanish side and Manchester City.

The English club overcame their Champions League opponents, but the match left a bad taste in the mouth.

An overheated Liam Gallagher sent abuse to Stefan Savic, with the singer later deleting the offensive tweets.

He rolled back the message:

Love love love peace peace peace forgive forgive forgive kiss kiss kiss — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) April 15, 2022

Before invoking Holy Week:

He who without sin throw the first stone have a good Friday and remember always look on the bright side of life ya Bumbaclarts — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) April 15, 2022

Finally, he issued a full apology: