Liam Gallagher Announces Live Album 'Down By The River Thames'

Liam Gallagher will release new live album 'Down By The River Thames' on May 27th.

The iconic frontman is set to release new studio album 'C'Mon You Know' on May 27th, and the same day brings a bonus live album.

'Down By The River Thames' captures his headline-grabbing live-stream event in 2020, performing live on a barge travelling down the River Thames.

Broadcast to the world, the set leaned on Oasis classics and deep cuts, with Liam Gallagher unearthing tracks like 'Fade Away' and 'Headshrinker' alongside his own raucous solo material.

Liam comments: “So here it is, the gig they said we could never pull off! As we were in lockdown, bored and depressed, rock ‘n’ roll came to save the day once again. It was a top night and a top gig and it’s captured here on record for you to all enjoy.”

Out on May 27th, the two albums are available as a vinyl bundle HERE.

'Down By The River Thames' and 'C'Mon You Know' will be released on May 27th.

- - -