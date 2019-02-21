Liam Frost's 'The Slow Knife' Is A Slow-Paced Epic

Time has helped prove that Liam Frost was right all along.

It's been 10 years since his last album, but the passing of time has simply underlined his artistry.

A recent return to childhood haunts found Liam reflecting on past, the loss of his family and his achievements, and it seemed to urge him to carry on.

So he went back in the studio. Working on his own, he gradually assembled his incoming third album 'The Latchkey Kid'.

Out on September 13th, it's a warming, emotional return, often sparse but with flecks of gorgeous instrumentation.

'The Slow Knife' opens with subtle slide guitar, before leading into Liam Frost's gentle chord strumming.

The honeyed voice so pure and also so cutting, 'The Slow Knife' finds him easing out each and every word.

Tune in now.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.