Leyma's 'Bounce' Is A Refreshing Summer Jam

East London riser Leyma returns with exuberant new single 'Bounce'.

Word is out on the newcomer, with his single 'been a minute' well and truly going viral.

Added to the FIFA 21 soundtrack, the bedroom producer then surged across Radio 1 before prepping his third EP.

Due this Autumn, the release is trailed by his new summer sunshine jam 'Bounce'.

Drawing on his fondness for old school hip-hop, Leyma spent five months completing the track, continually spinning the beat in his bedroom, and in the car while depicting the shifts in his life.

“This is a bounce back in all senses,” he says. “‘Bounce’ was written in and out of lockdown and over a whole range of head space, starting in a darker place which was where I seemed to find myself at the end of 2020 and more recently looking up into optimism.”

Tune in now.

Leyma's show at London's Omeara on September 29th is sold out.

Photo credit: Aaron Qureshi and Kai Pelframan

