Leyma Muses On Dependency With 'Bumpintheroad'

East London riser Leyma has shared intriguing new cut 'Bumpintheroad'.

Still only 18 years old, Leyma's precocious bedroom recordings are charting new paths between indie, R&B, and even moments of outright pop.

Retaining a sense of mystery to his work, the songwriter's wayward path take another twist on his new single.

'Bumpintheroad' features Osquello, a slick new burner that plays on Leyma's R&B influences while maintaining that East London grit.

He introduces the song...

I had been thinking a lot about the subject of dependency in relationships, so “couple bumps and he’s longing her”, was the phrase that came to mind.

The bumps that I’m talking about sway between two meanings, problems and drug use, both are things which are quite present with people around me, especially people I know in relationships.

Everyone comes across problems. No matter how rich, tall or funny you are, you always find these bumps in the road. It’s how people deal with these problems that determine how happy they are in my opinion.

Course, the easiest way to deal with it is to escape it for a while, by going out and getting waved or something. By trying to forget.

Tune in now.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.