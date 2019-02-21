LeyeT's 'Notice You' Is All About Connection

LeyeT wants to make music that connects to people.

Her debut EP was about that surging moment of communication, a document that served notice of her immense talent.

Giving advance notice of her second EP, she recently dropped her emphatic new single 'Notice You'.

Spiked electronics with a tasteful twist, 'Notice You' is about letting people know that on a pure and simple level you see them.

It's about recognition, about letting people into your life, and in turn allowing you to enter theirs.

The video features some of LeyeT's best friends, and their bright energy makes it a riveting watch...

She explains:

"This song is about giving someone recognition; letting them know that they are seen, noticed, and appreciated. In the music video that pairs, I highlight one of my best friends whose story, drive and light really inspire me."

"Her bright energy is undeniable yet as I got to know her, I learned that the light she radiates is not one marked without profound loss or everyday struggle"

