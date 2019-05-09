Lexie's 'Fire' Is A Declaration of Self-Worth

Lexie returns with new single 'Fire'.

The dexterous alt-pop talent is showing her breadth, moving from style to style while bringing her identity to the fore.

Richly romantic new single 'Fire' is her latest statement, one that absorbs slight tinges of Americana into her palette.

The song is a fresh introduction of sorts, one that exposes Lexie's rather more vulnerable side. She comments:

“I kinda feel like you'll be meeting me for the first time when you hear 'Fire', it’s the first release that really shows my vulnerability and the emotion in my voice. I’m a sucker for sad acoustic music and country, and I feel like those influences definitely crept in with this one.”

Continuing, Lexie says: “I can't lie, I really love this song - it reminds me of the kind of song you'd hear at the end of a high school Netflix show. You know when you meet someone and really like them, but it feels like no matter what you do, you'll never fill the shoes of the person that was there before. Sometimes people have 'the one that got away' so it feels like you'll always be compared to that person. And after a while it's just tiring and unfulfilling. It’s quite an emotional song actually, but at the same time empowering because I'm also making a declaration of my worth.”

Beautifully accomplished, 'Fire' is accompanied by a stellar video, one that expands on the themes Lexie makes so explicit in her lyricism.

Tune in now.

