Lex Audrey Share New Album 'No Intention Of Changing The World'

Austrian project Lex Audrey work on several different levels.

Exquisite digital production, they match technical understanding to an appreciation for pop's possibilities.

At times plaintive, at others outright anthemic, the group's music recalls everyone from Bon Iver through to Radiohead's genre-defying approach.

The Vienesse trio - Niklas Pichler (vocals), Patrick Pillichshammer (drums and samples), and Lukas Staudinger (synth and bass) - recently released their new album, and it's becoming a word of mouth success.

Lex Audrey vocalist Niklas comments: “It‘s hard to summarise this album in just a few sentences, as we worked very long and hard on it. A lot of the songs are very critical about how technology sometimes has a negative impact on society and the way people interact with each other. We don‘t know if our listeners feel the same way about it yet, but we can‘t wait to find out.”

