Lewsberg Share Crunching New Indie Rock Jammer 'At Lunch'

It's a time of mixed messages for Rotterdam indie group Lewsberg.

The band have pulled their UK tour as coronavirus restricts both travel and live music, but their new album is incoming.

An excellent group, Lewsberg's employment of feisty indie rock tropes alongside intricate lyricism is something to behold.

New album 'In This House' drops on March 27th, and new single 'At Lunch' seemingly contains a mysterious reference to Inspector Morse.

"At first listen, 'At Lunch' appears to be a sweet and simple song" explains guitarist and vocalist Arie van Vliet, "But when you listen closely, there’s a world behind it. A world in which the late inspector Morse is still alive."

He continues: "Whenever he needed help solving a murder investigation or a crossword puzzle, he reached for the bottle. It seemed to work, but at what price? Still, his decision to not choose happiness over anything else has always inspired me. You can kill people with kindness, or you can live a long and loveless life. Morse understood, and he chose killers and crosswords."

"'At Lunch' is about how valuable it can be to decide to start drinking more. Not because of the amount of alcohol in your blood, but because of the decision. At the same time, At Lunch is about how valuable it can be to decide to stop drinking. Again: because of the decision. In the end, the song is about solving crossword puzzles."

Lewsberg will release new album 'In This House' on March 27th.

