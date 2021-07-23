lewloh Links With NESS FRANCO On 'galaxy'

lewloh and NESS FRANCO unite on new single 'galaxy'.

lewloh was brought up in Singapore, but his ambitions took him to the United States, studying at the top music school Berklee.

Set to graduate this year, he's able to blend superb technical skills with a passion for pop possibility.

Drawing on hip-hop, jazz, and more, his framework is broad, diverse, but also succinct - he's taken care to finesse those sounds into one place.

New single 'galaxy' finds lewloh blending his cosmological viewpoints with NESS FRANCO, and the two combine effortlessly.

Drawn from lewloh's upcoming album 'michigan/missinghim’ - out on August 27th - it's a bewitching, hugely intriguing single.

lewloh comments...

“‘galaxy’ was written during the honeymoon phase of a past relationship. It’s about having to navigate being present in the good moments but also a reminder to remain realistic with your expectations. I wrote this with NESS FRANCO, and we were excited to combine their jazz background with my folk pop sound.”

Jonan Ong directs the daring visuals, which air first on Clash - tune in now.

