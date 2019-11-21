Lewis Knaggs Finds Inner Strength With 'I'll Survive'

Indie songsmith Lewis Knaggs returns with new single 'I'll Survive'.

The multi-talented creative is perhaps best known as a cinematographer, working with everyone from The xx and Tom Walker through to Gibson guitars.

Now he's stepping out on to centre-stage. New single 'I'll Survive' is a bold and tender offering, one that searches for inner strength.

An indie ballad that is both immediate and engagingly wistful, there's a vulnerability to Lewis Knaggs' performance that is infectious.

Taking charge of the visuals, Lewis explores that feeling of loss, grief, and survival, interweaving the clip with the song's narrative.

Tune in now.

