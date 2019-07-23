Lewis Capaldi's Chewbacca Mask Sold For £7400

Lewis Capaldi's signed Chewbacca mask has sold for £7400.

The songwriter embarked on a war of words with Noel Gallagher, which culminated in the former Oasis guitarist labelling Scotland "a third world country" and libelling Capaldi as "f*cking Chewbacca".

Lewis Capaldi took it all in good stead, though, opting to waltz onstage at TRSNMT Festival in Glasgow to rave anthem 'Bits And Pieces' while wearing a Chewbacca mask.

Performing the Oasis classic 'Don't Chew-Back In Anger' the moment quickly went viral...

THIS IS HOW YOU MAKE AN ENTRANCE!! @LewisCapaldi



Catch all of the best bits from #bbctrnsmt on iPlayer https://t.co/LsjYQ7nuBN pic.twitter.com/tFc3p12lcP — BBC Scotland (@BBCScotland) July 14, 2019

Having little need in his cupboard for a Star Wars mask, Lewis Capaldi opted to sell the object on eBay, with all proceeds going to Frightened Rabbit's charity Tiny Changes.

Bidding was exceptionally fierce, with the winning bid claiming the Chewbacca mask at £7401. Well done to all involved!

For more on Tiny Changes click HERE.

