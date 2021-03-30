Lewis Capaldi Signs Up For Intimate NFT Fan Experiences

Lewis Capaldi is teaming up alongside tech firm BONDLY for a series of NFT tickets experiences.

The BRIT winner has signed up to the company's plans, which will incorporate the en vogue world of the NFT / non-fungible token.

Lewis Capaldi will launch his own collectible card experience via NFTs in April, which aims to give fans something different.

The NFT driven project will offer unique perks, and a chance to go on what is termed "an experimental journey" with the songwriter.

Card owners will be able to claim a private, intimate in-person event in 2022, while the collection is in partnership with Nordoff Robbins Music Therapy Charity.

Lewis Capaldi comments...

"I’m absolutely buzzing to be launching these trading cards with the incredible team over at Bondly."

"This has been something I’ve been really excited about for a while & have been working on the game behind the scenes so it’s great to be able to finally announce this to everyone! Can’t wait to be giving a small preview of what’s coming up to a few of ya early next year! x"

Of course, Lewis Capaldi is far from the only artist to explore the NFT world - Kings Of Leon's new album, for instance, was released through the online finance scheme.

