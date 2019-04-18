Lewis Capaldi Shares New Single 'Before You Go'

Lewis Capaldi has shared his new single 'Before You Go'.

The Scottish songwriter has enjoyed a truly incredible year, with international success following his every word.

Currently at number one in the United States, an expanded edition of his all-conquering debut album lands on November 22nd.

'Before You Go' is part of this expanded package, and it's billed as one of his "most personal" songs yet.

Introduced with a typically humble, self-effacing note, it's a rousing piece of acoustic songwriting with a driving vocal - trademark Capaldi, in other words.

Tune in now.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.