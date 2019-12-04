Lewis Capaldi, Elbow, Mahalia + Mark Ronson Support National Album Day

Lewis Capaldi, elbow, Mahalia, and Mark Ronson are set to champion the LP for this year's National Album Day.

The project aims to highlight the album format, with the theme this year centring on Don't Skip - asking listeners to soak up an album as a whole work of art, from start to finish.

BBC Sounds will be supporting the event, lining up some special broadcasts for October 12th.

Alongside this, National Album Day will feature retail events, pop ups, exhibitions, and more.

Ambassadors for National Album Day include Lewis Capaldi - "Absolutely buzzing!" - elbow, Mahalia, and Mark Ronson.

Mark Ronson comments:

"The other day I was feeling down, wandering through Brooklyn with no direction home, and I happened across the WFMU record fair."

"I spent A LOT of my 20’s in record fairs, but hadn’t been to one in a while. Instantly the sight of all the records, mostly in bins, some tacked onto make-shift cardboard dividers, lifted my entire mood. The infinite possibility of stumbling across some random 60’s psych record or a rare soul record I had never heard of felt so invigorating. All the dealers with their crazy, wildly nerdy knowledge. This community of people who existed around this one thing – the album. I was so happy to be a part of that."

"To care so much about one thing. The album has brought me pure joy since I was old enough to remember. I don’t think it will ever stop doing that."

Mercury winners elbow add:

“Some artists see the album as a collection of short stories, we see the album as a novel. Songs are often included or omitted on account of the balance of the overall record rather than on their individual merits. We looked forward to our B-sides album from the day we wrote our first B-side and we had its title, ‘Dead in the Boot’, very soon after we titled the first album ‘Asleep in the Back’."

“In the way that my dad measured time by what car he was driving and not by age of any of his seven children, we all measure what has happened to us in our adult life by what point we were at on what album. Each of the albums is the memory of a million decisions made together over many years, but you can boil the whole thing down to one single question that we ask each other every single day: What do you want to hear next? To suggest the album is under threat because of playlists is to suggest that movies will disappear on account of television, they are two completely different things.”

National Album Day takes place on October 12th.

