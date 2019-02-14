Lewis Capaldi and Noel Gallagher met at the weekend.

The pair have been embroiled in one of music's more amusing feuds, with each Noel Gallagher quip met with a hilarious reaction from Lewis Capaldi.

Libelled as resembling a Star Wars character, he Scottish songwriter opened his TRNSMT set at the weekend in a Chewbacca mask, before performing 'Don't Chew-Back In Anger'.

It's all in jest, though - Lewis Capaldi has struck up a friendship with Noel's daughter Anais Gallagher, and the pair caught Noel Gallagher's set at Mad Cool Festival in Madrid.

Indeed, Lewis actually sidled up to the guitarist at the side of the stage, and later told BBC Scotland what happened.

“I met him. I actually met him at Mad Cool Festival!” he said. “I gave him a big hug and whispered in his ear ‘It’s gonna be OK’. He was wriggling, but I pinned him and said ‘Noel!’, I’m here and it’s gonna be fine'”.

“It’s all a good laugh isn’t it? It’s very funny and you can’t it seriously. He doesn’t care, I’m not bothered,” Capaldi confirmed. “Say what you want, it’s a good laugh! Noel’s new EP Black Star Dancing is available to download right now, so make sure you go out and grab that. It’s a lovely, lovely piece of work.”

Ever the gent, Lewis Capaldi is currently auctioning off his Chewbacca mask in aid of Frightened Rabbit's charity Tiny Changes - it currently stands at more than £7400.

