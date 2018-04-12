Leven Kali's New EP Is Wall-To-Wall R&B Bumpers

Hotly tipped LA riser Leven Kali has shared his fantastic new EP 'I Get High When I Think About Us' - tune in now.

The precocious R&B newcomer might already be on your radar, following an appearance on Playboi Carti's mixtape and a sensational collaboration with Syd on ‘Do U Wrong’.

New EP 'I Get High When I Think About Us' is out now, and despite its length - a mere three songs - it's wall to wall R&B bumpers.

Cosmic booty-shakin' anthems to the power of love, the squelching production picks up on that 90s party tip while injecting some fresh ideas.

A neat trilogy of R&B burners, 2019 is bound to bring something intriguing from Leven Kali.

Tune in now.

