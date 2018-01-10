Leven Kali Sizzles With His New Double-Single Drop

Summer may be gone but Leven Kali is still here to bring out those hot, hot vibes.

Having worked with Drake and Playboi Carti in the past he comes with significant pedigree, and his West Coast bump is difficult to ignore.

Raised in Santa Monica, there's a little of that Californian sunshine in his work, from the laid back beats to the hazy production.

New double drop 'NunWrong' and 'Good Lovin' are both online now, and both are essential in their own way.

Super relaxed yet still ultra-focussed, it's a bold return from Leven Kali with his new full length set to drop in 2019.

Tune in now.

