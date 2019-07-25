Let's Get Super Furry Animals' 'The Man Don't Give A F*ck' Into The Charts

A new campaign has been launched to get 'The Man Don't Give A F*ck' by Super Furry Animals into the charts.

The super-sweary ultra-catchy track is something of a fan favourite, and has become oddly appropriate in these strange times.

With government advisor Dominic Cummings alleged to have repeatedly broken COVID-19 lockdown rules, calls have come for the figure to resign or be sacked.

Somehow clinging on in the face of huge public rage, some music fans online have hit upon a neat method of protest.

'The Man Don't Give A F*ck' is being pushed back up the charts, with a number of figures showing support:

The Welsh group have made their feelings known...

You know they don't give a fuck about anybody else. https://t.co/W4HYeqaLqm pic.twitter.com/MKZ4CrSD02 — super furry animals (@superfurry) May 24, 2020

