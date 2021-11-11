Let's Eat Grandma Announce New Album 'Two Ribbons'

Let's Eat Grandma will release new album 'Two Ribbons' on April 8th.

The duo returned with their excellent song 'Hall Of Mirrors' a few weeks ago, the fist sign of a new era.

New album 'Two Ribbons' is out on April 8th, while Let's Eat Grandma have confirmed two live shows.

Set to play Norwich Arts Centre on January 26th, the pair will also play London's XOYO on January 27th.

The title song is online now, and it moves past the daring pop-futurism that Let's Eat Grandma specialise in for something raw and unadorned.

Jenny said the following about the single:

"'Two Ribbons' is a song I wrote to, and about, two of the closest people in my life, and how my relationships with them shifted over time through loss and life changes. It touches on the isolating experience of grieving, our powerlessness in the face of death, and the visceral emotions of grief."

The El Hardwick directed visuals offer a glimpse into the stunning Norfolk countryside, the area both musicians grew up in.

