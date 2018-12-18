L'Epee Are Tracing Psychedelic Pathways

New group L'Epee have shared their storming single 'Dreams'.

The project hinges on the involvement of Brian Jonestown Massacre founder Anton Newcombe, who recently produced an album by husband and wife duo The Limiñanas.

Joined in the studio for one song by French artist Emmanuelle Seigner, her vocals seemed to unlock something new.

L'Epee was formed as a result, with the four piece engaging in recording sessions in Cabestany, France and at Anton’s Cobra Studio in Berlin.

An album drops this summer, with L'Epee - the name means 'sword' in French, and came to Anton in a dream - sharing their fantastic new single 'Dreams' ahead of this.

Out on May 17th via Anton’s a recordings label, it's a crisp piece of French language guitar pop that traces psychedelic pathways across a clear blue sky.

It's a blissful start, full of poise and purpose, matching impeccable melody to that driving rhythm.

Tune in now.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.