Leon Vynehall's 'Snakeskin ∞ Has-Been' Encapsulates Renewal

Leon Vynehall has shared his new piece 'Snakeskin ∞ Has-Been' - tune in now.

The producer's new album 'Rare, Forever' will be released on April 30th via Ninja Tune, and he's set to play We Out Here festival this summer.

Organising a headline date at London's Heaven on November 24th, the producer dips into themes of renewal and resurgence on his latest track.

Online now, the bubbling left-field electronics of 'Snakeskin ∞ Has-Been' never quite settle in one place, presenting a sense of imagination in motion.

An artist who thrives on evolution, he uses the snake as a metaphor for the creative process.

Leon comments...

"Over and over in a snake's life it will molt and shed it's old, outgrown skin. It does not grow with the size of the snake itself, and soon hinders its advancement, leaving the skin behind like a memory. An artefact of where it once was. I believe good artists do this too. It's what I try to do with every record."

Tune in now.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.