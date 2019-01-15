Leon Vynehall's 'Ducee's Drawbar' Is A Real Trip

Leon Vynehall has shared new track 'Ducee's Drawbar', taken from his incoming DJ-Kicks mix.

The mix was designed as a distinct artefact, with its layered sound, textured moods, and vivid about-turns crafting a unique, solitary journey.

Laden with exclusives, Leon Vynehall included a number of his own productions, with a new track now finding its way online.

Opening with burbling synths and obscure analogue noises, 'Ducee's Drawbar' then settles into a house groove in the profoundly left field sense.

He explains:

"Around the time I’d written this, I was in the midst of the ‘Nothing Is Still’ album campaign and doing the remaining live shows of 2018. I hadn’t been at the studio for months, rather I was in rehearsal rooms, concert halls, and DJing, so what ended up coming out was an expression of the whirlwind year I’d gone through. It’s an auditory hindsight of sorts, all wrapped up in this ‘anti-club’ club song. Kind of like a rushy pill that you just have to go along for the ride with. It's enjoyable, but disconcerting."

Tune in now.

DJ-Kicks: Leon Vynehall will be released on February 1st.

