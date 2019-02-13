Leon Vynehall Shares Club-Focussed Release 'I, Cavallo'

Leon Vynehall has shared dark new track 'I, Cavallo' - tune in now.

The producer's debut album 'Nothing Is Still' was one of 2018's finest electronic full lengths, and this was followed by the immersive, challenging experience of a DJ-Kicks mix.

An incoming 12 inch presents Leon Vynehall's work in a fresh light, utilising tech-led elements while throwing twilight shades.

'I, Cavallo' is online now and it's a touch paranoid, with its intense feel matched to those throbbing synth belches and the dense use of space.

There's a small room feel to the track, this compact sensibility that makes each note resonate on a molecular level.

He comments: "The new material is directed squarely at soundsystems. Following the introspection of 'Nothing Is Still', I turned my gaze towards a more dissonant and psychedelic corner of a dancefloor..."

'I, Cavalo' is out on November 22nd, order it HERE.

Tune in now.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.