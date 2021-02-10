Leon Vynehall Announces New Album 'Rare, Forever'

Leon Vynehall will release new album 'Rare, Forever' on April 30th.

The producer's outstanding 2018 debut album 'Nothing Is Still' lingers long in the memory, an expansive work that displayed a unique sense of imagination.

Spending time on the road, Leon Vynehall passed a number of personal milestones - his 30th birthday, for example - before returning to London.

'Rare, Forever' finds him building once more from the ground up, broadening his aesthetic spectrum still further.

Informed by his essential NTS shows and those superb DJ mixes, the new album lands on April 30th via Ninja Tune.

Two new tracks are online now, with 'Mothra' embodying Leon's approach to this studio return.

He comments: "'Mothra' is the euphoric unfurling of 'something'. Muted notes fluttering free before returning to the cascade we arrived from, only now with purpose..."

'Ecce! Ego!' spins his music in another direction, the sound of an artist engaging with their psyche.

Leon explains: "The tracks' title literally translates from Latin to 'Behold! Me!' A fitting introduction to an album about my own psyche, I thought. It starts off where Nothing Is Still left off, but rapidly switches to something more fluid, perhaps even sinister. I kind of think of this song as 'Envelopes (Chapter VI)''s fucked up cousin."

Tune in now.

'Rare, Forever' will be released on April 30th - order it HERE.

Photo Credit: Frank Lebon

