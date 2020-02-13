Leon Grey's 'Ticket For Your Love' Has A Tropical Vibe

North London riser Leon Grey is ready to share his new single 'Ticket For Your Love'.

In a few hours it's Valentine's Day, the annual celebration of all things to do with romance, passion, and amour.

Thankfully, Tottenham's own Leon Grey is on hand to supply a surprisingly tropical soundtrack.

Brought up in North London but of Greek and Jamaican heritage, he's already got a massive following online.

Working with co-writer and producer Max Herman, new single 'Ticket For Your Love' was recorded by Tom Hough.

A gentle reggae vibe underpins the track, with Leon Grey's lush, soulful vocal pointing to a life-long love of R&B.

In Leon’s own words, “the song defines the magical nature of love and loving. Today we tend to be consumed by love that is often materialistic, so this song brings it back to the core of real love - the truest vibration.”

Tune in now.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.