Leon Bridges, Terrace Martin Combine On Heartbreaking 'Sweeter'

Leon Bridges and Terrace Martin combine on powerful new single 'Sweeter'.

The single was written some time ago, with the intention of being placed on a future album.

Events, though, changed all that. With protests following the death of George Floyd still ongoing, the two have decided to share the song in full.

A heartbreaking work that pictures a Black man taking his final breath, it's an incredibly emotive listen.

Reflecting on his own experiences with racism, Leon says: “Growing up in Texas I have personally experienced racism, my friends have experienced racism. From adolescence we are taught how to conduct ourselves when we encounter police to avoid the consequences of being racially profiled. I have been numb for too long, calloused when it came to the issues of police brutality."

“The death of George Floyd was the straw that broke the camel’s back for me. It was the first time I wept for a man I never met. I am George Floyd, my brothers are George Floyd, and my sisters are George Floyd. I cannot and will not be silent any longer. Just as Abel’s blood was crying out to God, George Floyd is crying out to me. So, I present to you 'Sweeter'."

Terrace Martin adds: “It is always an honor to share a platform with my dear brother Leon Bridges. This is meditation music; it is not music for the ears but rather music for the heart. I truly believe that eyes have been deceiving us for so long but the heart always tells the truth. The heart needs to be repaired. Black folk have been deceived so many years, the only thing that can turn it around is a heart full of love.”

Tune in now.

