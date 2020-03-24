Leon Bridges Shares 'Inside Friend' Visual

Leon Bridges has shared the full video for his one off single 'Inside Friend'.

The track is out now, a non-album release that finds the soulful crooner working alongside John Mayer.

Fresh from his Khruangbin EP, the American artist is clearly in the mood for outside influences, and this comes across in the new track.

'Inside Friend' owes its origins to "Mayer and I joking around in the studio about what an ideal date for an introvert or homebody like myself would be."

Leon continues: "I tour most of the year, so Iâ€™d rather invite a gal over to lounge comfortably in the crib as opposed to go out somewhere crowded. 'Inside Friend' stayed on the back burner for a while because it didnâ€™t fit within the context of my third project, but the current state weâ€™re in globally compelled us to dig this back up and finish it. I hope people find it soothing and uplifting while we hole up indoors and get through this."

A full video for the single is online now, with Leon Bridges adding: "Just a little something to watch inside."

Tune in below.

