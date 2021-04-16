Lenzman Links With Danny Sanchez On Soulful Roller 'Gimmie A Sec'

Dutch drum 'n' bass maestro Lenzman is back.

With 2020 divorcing the producer from his club audiences, Lenzman looked inwards, using music as a means to channel those feelings of dislocation.

Returning to his own The North Quarter label, new album 'A Little While Longer' finds Lenzman going deeper, offering up new sides to his identity.

Out now, new single 'Gimmie A Sec' is a soulful roller, one that fuses his endlessly creative use of breaks with a jazz-tinged arrangement.

South London vocalist Danny Sanchez works alongside the Dutch producer, adding a sense of calm, and bliss to the ever-evolving electronics.

Director @honey___jd steps in to take charge of the video, and it's a gritty yet poetic shoot, one that perfectly mirrors the track's mood.

Check out 'Gimmie A Sec' below.

Photo Credit: Chelone Wolf

