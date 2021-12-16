Leith Shares New Bop 'Big Trees'

Leith has shared her new single 'Big Trees'.

The Canadian artist moved to London a little more than 18 months ago, and in that time she's made her mark as an independent pop voice.

'Love Vibes' and 'cowboys don't have friends' stamped out her identity, a pair of frisky, literate bops that defined melodic control.

With Christmas approaching Leith is looking backwards, reflecting on her Homelife back in Toronto.

Out now on Leith's own label (via AWAL), 'Big Trees' longs for a sense of security, a pop song that wraps around you like a blanket.

Nostalgia has rarely felt so warm and inviting, with 'Big Trees' building towards a big chorus.

Leith comments... "'Big Trees' is about a place my family built and somewhere we all go back to together. It’s a love letter to where I grew up and my family. It’s like a secret only we know about, it’s safe."

Tune in now.

- - -