Leith Shares Immaculate Debut Single 'Love Vibes'

Canadian alt-pop riser Leith has shared her new single 'Love Vibes'.

The Berklee graduate was born in Toronto, but her myriad of musical adventures have taken her across North America, and on to her current base in London.

Whether she's in Canada, Los Angeles, or the UK however, Leith applies the same devoutly personal style to her songwriting.

'Love Vibes' is her debut single, and it's the launching pad for an alt-pop trailblazer; contoured of chorus, finessed of lyric, her melodic touch allows Leith to stand out from the crowd.

Blending gauzy synth sounds to biting guitar, Leith seems able to bring opposing forces together, resulting in something unified.

Out now on her own label Big Trees via AWAL, it's a dazzling introduction. Tune in now.

