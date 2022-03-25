Leith Ross Shares Coy New Single 'We'll Never Have Sex'

Ontario talent Leith Ross has shared their new single 'We'll Never Have Sex'.

Out now, it follows the songwriter's early viral success, which saw them snapped up by Interscope.

Beautiful new single 'We'll Never Have Sex' continues their ascent, and its cute yet bittersweet melodic is having quite the moment on TikTok.

It's easy to see why Leith's appeal would be so universal, with their graceful songwriting recalling Phoebe Bridgers or Clairo in its hushed intimacy.

Out now, 'We'll Never Have Sex' is accompanied by a touching new video. Leith explains...

“This video is three stories about the same feeling. I wanted them to co-exist because I think they explain each other, and they all feel like the same ache to me. I’m not sure if I can really describe it but I think it’s some mix of nostalgia, desperation, loss of innocence, resignation, and like... grief? All three stories mean so much to me, and it’s been so friggin painful and perfect to get to see them being told together.”

They continue: “This video was created with the dearest of friends, all of whom are mind-numbingly talented and kind. We got to recreate a middle school dance together and it was the best. Thank you endlessly to Jen, Buio, Niamh, Fontine, PJ, and Rebs for your time, energy, love, and patience. Thank you to Jess for being my first best friend, and of COURSE, thank you to Madison for getting her five dollar bill stuck in the change machine.”

Tune in now.

Catch Leith Ross supporting Andy Shauf in May.

- - -