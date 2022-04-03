Leith Launches New EP 'Birthdays In July'

Toronto born Leith has shared her new single 'What Does That Make Me'.

The London based transplant is making serious waves, with her pointed, autobiographical alt-pop expressed over a furry of singles.

New EP 'Birthdays In July' lands on April 29th, released via her own Big Trees imprint (working alongside AWAL, too).

Out now, 'What Does That Make Me' offers widescreen pop with a deep-dive into Leith's personality.

Forever pushing herself deeper, 'What Does That Make Me' is a glimpse behind her barriers, with Leith letting her feelings pour out.

Tune in now.

