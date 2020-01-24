Leith Intrigues On Evocative New Single 'Love's A Bitch'

Leith is a simple name for a complex project.

Divine digi-pop that cuts a little deeper than most, her highly personal lyricism is wrapped around some truly gorgeous melodies.

Moving to London from Toronto last year, she's spent the past few months locked away in the studio, working constantly on her art.

A full EP is incoming, with Leith - she has a close connection with the Edinburgh area that shares her name - now ready to release the first single.

'Love's A Bitch' is a striking electronic confessional, the opaque production seeming to wring out incredible nuance and intensity from her vocal.

As she puts it... “I’ll move on, like you did. No-one’s wrong; Love’s A Bitch.”

Tune in now.

