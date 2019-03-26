Leifur James Shares Disruptive New Song 'Wurlitzer'

Leifur James has shared calming new piece 'Wurlitzer' - tune in now.

The electronic composer's recent album 'A Louder Silence' landed late last year, an emphatically creative full length project.

He's not content to rest here, however, with Leifur James recently retreating to the countryside to focus on his next step.

Staying at his father's house, he began playing on an old upright piano, and gently uncovered a space in his music he never knew existed.

New song 'Wurlitzer' is the result. Opening in ambient climes, it then absorbs shocking elements of noise to pierce through the track's thin film.

'"'Wurlitzer' was kind of a break away from the ambience of the album," he says. "I was wanting to corrupt the mood of the album with something a bit intense and destructive. I guess there was an unusual balance there for creating something new but in a bit of a destructive mind-set."

"I’d been staying at my dad’s in the winter months, he lives in the middle of a rural pre historic stone circle, it’s quite an intense place in winter. I was playing on the old upright wurlitzer piano there and the wind was shaking the house, I could hear it aggressively whistling in the chimney. The contrast of the wind with the piano was interesting and gave me the idea."

Tune in now.

Catch Leifur James at the Purcell Room in the Southbank Centre, London tomorrow (March 30th).

