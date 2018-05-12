Leif Erikson's '21 Grams' Is A Sombre Commute Jammer

New releases from London's Leif Erikson are a bit like a comet: they don't happen particularly often, but they're always worth looking out for.

Currently working on a brand new EP, the band have decided to share potent new song '21 Grams' and it's a dazzling guitar bop.

Inspired by the wear and tear of the daily commute, Leif Erikson seem to find the mid-way point between Beach House and Bruce Springsteen.

The chugging bassline is off-set by some dappled guitar effects, while the urgent vocal talks about the soul-less nature of life in a cramped city environment.

“I was struggling with the oppressive commute into central London,” says lead singer Sam, “and it had me thinking about the concept of the soul - and whether it had a place in this 24 hour, consumer, growth-mindset led environment.”

“The image of an experiment performed by a doctor in the early part of the 20th century came to mind, in which he tried to prove that the soul had physical mass by weighing people at the point of death. One subject lost 21 grams as they passed on. The experiment was far from scientifically sound but left a poetic allegory that took my fancy.”

Check out '21 Grams' below.

Catch Leif Erikson at the following shows:

February

23 Sunderland Independent

24 Glasgow Poetry Club

25 Leeds Hyde Park Book Club

26 Birmingham The Flapper

27 Manchester Castle Hotel

28 London Tufnell Park Dome

March

1 Brighton Latest Music Bar

