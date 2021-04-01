Legendary UK producer Steve Brown has died.

The studio figure was 65 years old, and died after a short illness relating to a fall he had at his home in early December.

Steve Brown leaves behind a stories catalogue, having worked with Wham! to create their signature sound on singles such as 'Young Guns (Go For It)' and 'Club Tropicana'.

Alongside this, he worked with artists such as The Alarm, ABC, Freddie Mercury and goth rock heroes The Cult on their immortal single 'She Sells Sanctuary'.

Continuing to work far beyond this imperial phase, Steve Brown also produced valuable work with Manic Street Preachers.

The Cult commented: “He was hugely influential in The Cult’s evolution and shall forever be entwined in our DNA".

Nicky Wire from Manic Street Preachers added that they "had so much fun working with Steve. He taught us so much”.

Our thoughts are with his family and friends.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.