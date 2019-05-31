Legendary Jazz Club Ronnie Scott's Announces 60th Birthday Street Party

Legendary London jazz club Ronnie Scott's is set to celebrate its 60th birthday with a special street party.

The club is one of the most important jazz venues in Europe, a hub for iconic performances and a platform for new talent.

Started in London's West End in 1959, it moved to 47 Frith Street in 1965 and has remained there ever since.

Toasting its 60th birthday this year, Ronnie Scott's will host a Soho street party on July 20th.

Taking over Frith Street, performances are expected from Pee Wee Ellis and his Funky Assembly, seven piece latin group Eliana & La Evolucion, and jazz trailblazer Nubya Garcia.

Expect fun for all the family throughout the day, part of wider birthday celebrations for Ronnie Scott's culminating with a special 60th anniversary gala concert at the Royal Albert Hall on October 30th.

Ronnie Scott's Soho street party takes place on July 20th.

