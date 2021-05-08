Leek Mali Exudes Promise New Project 'Summer Forever'

Maryland rapper Leek Mali returns with new project 'Summer Forever'.

Still only 22 years old, Leek Mali exudes promise, with his crystal clear flow, punchy style, and undiluted ambition.

Fresh from exuberant singles such as 'Party Time', Leek carries this energy into his new four tracker.

Out now, 'Summer Forever' is a rounded project that illustrates his depth, and points a way forward.

Opening with the title cut, 'luxe workouts such as 'Welcome To The Palace' and 'King's Atlas' underpin his quality.

As he puts it...

"'Summer Forever' represents graduating from college and finally having the world in the palm of my hands. I can now do whatever, whenever because I'm finally free from the shackles of school. I get to live in the summer forever because nothing is holding me back from accomplishing my dreams."

"The project was created within the last couple weeks of college before I graduated this past May. I had a euphoric feeling during this time because I felt so accomplished and was excited for what the future held for me. My team, including Jordan Ali, Tadiwa, NotEye, Nepado, and Mastered.minds and I teamed up and created tracks that fed off of how we've contributed to elevating each other’s artistry, which explains the features."

Tune in now.

