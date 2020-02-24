Leeds' Ruby Duff Shares Bold New Single 'Zoom'

Creating many whimsical worlds of wonder in single songs, 22-year-old artist Ruby Duff transforms her ideas into tracks bursting with pop-up book surprises and wide-eyed theatrical experimentation.

Her latest offering “Zoom” is no different, and invites listeners into a magical, pop-fuelled journey. Ruby explains that “Zoom” is about “noticing what is around you… The people, your feelings, your thoughts and vision. When you begin to notice the small things and pay attention to both the ugly and beautiful… you could write a novel, a movie, or in my case a song."

Lullabies, musicals and operatic acrobatics come together in “Zoom” to create a track that brims with twists, turns and bold creativity. It’s quirky, odd, but also equally catchy and attention grabbing.

Even outside of the studio, Ruby is said to inhabit a place of celestial ambiguity and mystery. Talking about the inspiration of Judy Garland in one breath and elephant ornaments in the next, just a quick stroll down her Instagram page confirms Ruby’s vibrant, colourful stream of consciousness that knows no bounds.

Through her music, the Leeds based newcomer exudes fun, expressivity and originality within her cacophony of alt-pop exuberance.

Tune in now.

Words: Jamie Wilde

