Leeds Producer Timbah Dazzles On 'Helix Spirals'

Timbah is busy creating his own universe.

It's one linked to hip-hop, using that boom bap percussive sway as a foundation for blazing digital melodies, 808 hits, and Smash Bros. samples.

There's a new EP incoming - order it HERE , in fact - matching three vibrant originals against an ultra-grimy Modelle remix.

We're able to share 'Helix Spirals' and it's a dazzling workout from a ultra-imaginative producer, whose low-slung squelch is reminiscent of those early HudMo cuts.

Leaning on Stateside influences while adding a surreal - and deeply British - sense of humour, 'Helix Spirals' also kicks hard.

Pasting together hyper-ventilating colour schemes, nothing about 'Helix Spirals' feels logical but it all, somehow, makes sense.

Tune in now.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.