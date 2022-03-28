Leeds Dreamer wax works Shares His 'break up song'

Leeds riser wax works has shared his new single 'break up song'.

The songwriter's new EP is due too later this year, supported by the arts group Launchpad.

New single 'break up song' epitomises his impish indie pop style, recalling everyone from Metronomy to the 1975 with its chic buoyancy.

Real name Adam Levey, wax works seems able to take uniquely personal moments, and give them a universal twist.

Blessed with a neatly finessed chorus, 'break up song' is an intoxicating return. He comments...

“This song came after I heard many songs focusing on the negatives of relationships. It inspired me to think that without potholes and bumps to work through, positives wouldn’t come either. The idea began with the post-chorus guitar riff – I knew after I had that down where the song was going instrumentally, and the rest followed naturally.”

Tune in now.

