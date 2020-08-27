Lecx Stacy's 'CROOKED SMILE' Calls For The Dismantling Of Police

Lecx Stacy has watched the news channels with growing horror over the past few weeks.

As institutionalised violence in the United States becomes more and more apparent, he's joined the Black Lives Matter protests as a result.

Shocked at some of the images of brutality meted out by police, he's penned something new, something incredibly potent as a result.

New single 'CROOKED SMILE' places these political and societal energies in a music context, essentially echoing the plea: defund the police.

The visuals were steered by Mortis Studios - with additional editing from Aron Johnson - and it depicts an animated dystopian realm in which police rule all.

"I put this song out on a week’s notice as a gut reaction to everything going on," he comments. "It was important for me to have direct imagery for the song. I didn’t want anyone that I worked with to hold back. Taylor and Dusty from Mortis took my fucked up moodboard and added their own twists & turns and made it all come to life."

"Aron was crucial throughout and made the lyrics slap. We hit up Charlie who is like this local legend that has a shop in LA called Virgil Normal and he fucked with what I wanted to do and say with my music. He drew all of that by hand. All of that means a lot to me, so I’m thankful to everyone that helped and was involved in the process. ACAB. Every cop is crooked."

Tune in now.

Lecx Stacy has also produced a line of merch to go alongside the single, with all funds going towards community charities - get involved HERE.

