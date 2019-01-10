Learn To Play Bob Dylan's 'Rough And Rowdy Ways'

Blake Mills is helping fans to learn the guitar parts to Bob Dylan's 'Rough And Rowdy Ways' .

Billed as 'additional musician' on the acclaimed album , Blake Mills has posted a number of videos to Instagram featuring his parts.

It seems he was a little more involved that his credit might suggest, with the guitarist running through some of the album's most recognisable parts.

It's a fun lockdown watch - short snippets that are eminently re-playable, you could even play along to get to grips with those guitar lines.

Find them all HERE and watch a video below.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.