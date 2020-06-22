Lean Logic's 'Mother Machine' Receives Beautiful Video Treatment

Lean Logic return to their song 'Mother Machine' for a new video.

The two-piece project hinges on the voice of Rose Keeler-Schaffeler, whose voice you might recall from the wonderful Keel Her.

This time round her melodies are treated in woozy synths and analogue burbs, courtesy of production mastermind Nick Carlisle.

Imagine a sound somewhere in between Tobacco and Broadcast, matching surreal overtones with crisp retro-futurism.

Releasing a flurry of music through O Genesis Recordings in 2020, they open the New Year with a neat video.

'Mother Machine' is a glorious piece of work, and it receives an immersive, neo-psychedelic treatment.

O Genesis founder Tim Burgess explains...

I was a huge fan of Keel Her and I’d worked with Rose, releasing records via my label, O Genesis and recruiting her to play in my solo band. During a rehearsal, Rose mentioned a new project that she was working on with Nick Carlisle - Lean Logic was the name they gave themselves and I was totally knocked out when I heard their music. Mother Machine is one of the best songs of last year for me. It’s been brilliant to work with them.

Rose comments: "The lyrics are somewhat about my own observation of the human need for permanence, whether it be online or physical."

The collage video was created by DRIFT. artist Nathalia Bruno, and you can check it out below:

It's Bandcamp Friday tomorrow (January 29th) so peruse Lean Logic's wares HERE.

