Leah Kate Springs Back With 'Left With A Broken Heart'

Leah Kate grew up in Los Angeles, a city where dreams are made and burned up in equal measure.

Her family have always been involved in entertainment, adding extra pressure as she began to find her way in life.

Eventually it became too much, maybe even a little suffocating. Relocating to New York, a new city and a new base opened up her imagination.

New single 'Left With A Broken Heart' continues her climb, with Leah Kate offering up some slow-burning pop thrills.

Comparisons could be made to contemporaries such as Charlotte Lawrence and King Princess, but really Leah Kate is working in her own lane, crafting deeply personal pop that works with poise and precision.

From that pointed vocal to the dappled electronics in the arrangement, 'Left With A Broken Heart' uses every tool as its disposable to get its point across.

Tune in now.

