Le Ren Announces New Album 'Leftovers'

Montreal based songwriter Le Ren will release her debut album 'Leftovers' on October 15th.

The artist signed to Secretly Canadian for her 2020 EP 'Morning & Melancholia', before beginning work on a full length project.

New album 'Leftovers' is the result, which features production from Chris Cohen, and appearances from Buck Meek and Tenci.

Taken from the LP, new song 'Dyan' carries an exquisite folk-rendered beauty, while lyrically Le Ren touches on some of the most important relationships in her life.

“My intention was to try to describe the way I feel eternally connected to my mother while living far away from her, especially during the pandemic when distance feels bigger than it did before. I’m constantly reminded of her love - in seeing the sky turn a certain shade of blue, in silver-grey hair, in the music I make and listen to because of her. I also recognise her in the way I speak and how I process certain emotions.”

Ali Vanderkruyk shot the video, which explores “the touch and gestures taught to us by our mothers/guardians...”

The film maker adds: “The visual impressions we learn in childhood that dictate our ways of seeing and understanding the world. And for Le Ren, who has such a strong commitment to given and chosen family, the practice of these gestures come as naturally as breathing. To display her warmth feels integral to her music.”

Tune in now.

- - -