Le Butcherettes, Death Valley Girls Line Up A New Split Seven Inch

Le Butcherettes and Death Valley Girls share two sides of an incoming release.

The brand new seven inch will be available through Suicide Squeeze Records, and features two bulldozing projects.

Out on February 11th, the vinyl drop features Mexican art-punk band Le Butcherettes tackling Le Butcherettes' 'The Universe'.

For their part, Death Valley Girls have shared brand new song 'When I'm Free', a vivid three minute sketch of jet black rock 'n' roll.

Teri Gender Bender of Le Butcherettes says: "I'm such a huge admirer of Death Valley Girls, so I was touched and surprised when they came up with the idea of doing a split vinyl together. Immediately I knew I wanted to cover one of my favourite songs of theirs, 'The Universe', in support of their brilliant new single, 'When I'm Free'. A true honour to be a part of their EP!"

Bonnie Bloomgarden of Death Valley Girls adds: "We've talked a lot about trauma, mental health, and how hard it is to live in a human body! One concept that has really been helping during the daily struggle is the perspective shift - that things aren't 'happening to me,' they're 'happening for me.' Sometimes if you can, squint your eyes, alter your view, try to see experiences as opportunities to learn and grow! Sometimes that's the best we can do!"

Check out both tracks below.

