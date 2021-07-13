LCD Soundsystem's James Murphy Looks Back With Marc Maron

LCD Soundsystem lynchpin James Murphy looks back on the latest episode of the WTF podcast.

The podcast is helmed by comedian Marc Maron, and finds the host chewing the fat with a variety of guests.

James Murphy joins the podcast to discuss his career, in a lengthy, wide-ranging interview that moves from the origins of LCD Soundsystem through to colossal collaborations with the likes of David Bowie and David Byrne.

He's typically wry and self-deprecating throughout - James Murphy discusses the experience of playing to disinterested festival audiences, and muses on not being "prolific".

The songwriter jokes: “That makes my job easier, it’s like, ‘There’s only four records?’”

Meanwhile, LCD Soundsystem will release a full box set of The Long Goodbye: LCD Soundsystem Live at Madison Square Garden - their 'final' show - later this year.

Check out WTF with James Murphy below.

Photo Credit: Danny Payne

- - -